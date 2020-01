File A Claim

The easiest way to submit a claim is through this website:

File a Claim Online

If you want to submit a hard copy claim, click here to download a claim form and mail it to the Settlement Administrator at:

Equifax Data Breach Settlement Administrator

c/o JND Legal Administration

P.O. Box 91318

Seattle, WA 98111-9418

Filing a Claim for a Class Member who was a Minor on May 13, 2017? Click here to download a form.

For additional security, claims for minors may only be sent by U.S. Mail.